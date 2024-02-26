RUTO’s aide FAROUK KIBET now reveals RAILA’s enemies who are sabotaging his AU Chairmanship bid – Look! IDA ODINGA in the mix!



Monday, February 26, 2024 - President William Ruto’s personal aide Farouk Kibet has revealed former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s enemies, who are working day and night to ensure he is not elected the next African Union Commission Chairperson.

Speaking during a fundraiser at AIC Church in Tapsagoi, Uasin Gishu County, Farouk alleged that Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Chairperson John Mbadi has been working behind the scenes to ensure that his boss does not ascend to the top AU seat.

While delivering his remarks, Farouk challenged Raila to retrace his steps and explain why and when he allegedly fell out with staunch allies such as Mbadi.

“His people are at the forefront of opposing him, the likes of Mbadi do not want this man to go to the AU,” Farouk alleged.

Surprisingly, Farouk’s remarks come after Raila's wife Ida Odinga announced that she prefers Mbadi to be the Luo Nyanza politician to take over from Raila, once the latter exits the political scene.

Similarly, Farouk’s allegations of sabotage by Raila’s aides come after former president Uhuru Kenyatta's close ally, Jeremiah Kioni, denied reports of the former Head of State backing Jakaya Kikwete for the AU seat over Raila.

Kioni emphasized that the former president would utilize his influence within the region to garner votes for Raila.

The former Ndaragwa MP stated that Uhuru's support for Raila remains unequivocal.

