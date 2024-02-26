Real Madrid 'reach a verbal agreement with ALPHONSO DAVIES' to sign the Bayern Munich left-back



Monday, February 26, 2024 – Real Madrid have reportedly reached a verbal agreement with Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies to bring him to Spain.

As reported by The Athletic, Real are eager to sign the left-back either this summer or in 2025.

Davies' contract at Bayern expires in 2025 and since talks got underway Real have asked him not to extend his deal.

Real's chief scout Juni Calafat and director general Jose Angel Sanchez have both been in contact with Davies and his representatives.

In recent weeks several meetings have taken place, including one in person earlier this month in Madrid.

Davies joined Bayern in 2018 and has made 180 appearances for the club, while he has scored nine goals.

During his time at Bayern Davies has won the Champions League, five Bundesliga titles, the DFB-Pokal and the Club World Cup.

Real are currently top of La Liga with an eight-point lead over Barcelona.