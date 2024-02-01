RUTO may drive hustlers to early graves as he urges unemployed youths to take loans to pay for his SHIF – Look!

Thursday, February 1, 2024 – The Government of President William Ruto has come up with a genius way to ensure even the unemployed hustlers pay the mandatory Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF).
This is after he urged the unemployed hustlers to take loans
and pay for SHIF.
The draft Social Health Insurance (General) Regulations,
2024, requires all Kenyans to pay for the SHIF, whether employed or not, to
enable universal health access.
In the new regulations, salaried Kenyans will be required to
pay 2.75 percent of their monthly gross income.
On the other hand, unemployed Kenyans will be required to
offset 2.75 percent on an annual basis.
To cushion the unemployed Kenyans, the government will offer
loans to assist them in paying their annual contributions.
Unemployed Kenyans who will not be able to raise the Ksh300
will be eligible to apply for a loan towards the same.
The Ministry of Health will engage financial institutions
including; cooperatives and Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises Development
and other financial institutions to advance loans to youth who attain the
mandatory deduction age but are still jobless.
Once they get formal employment, their salaries will start
getting deducted immediately to clear the loans and make subsequent SHIF
contributions.
However, some Kenyans are skeptical about the proposal,
arguing that it may lead the youth into further debt and eventually depression.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
