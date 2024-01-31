A clearer photo showing the moment the Kikuyu man who killed his girlfriend in the US and fled to Kenya was arrested at a club in Westlands while partying with a woman.





Thursday, February 1, 2024 - A man suspected of brutally murdering his girlfriend in the United States last October was arrested by detectives at a nightclub in Westlands.

Kelvin Kang’ethe was busy having fun with a woman, not knowing that detectives were trailing him after getting a tip-off.

He is now awaiting extradition proceedings after being detained for 30 days at Muthaiga Police Station.

According to reports, Kang’ethe is accused of stabbing Margaret Mbitu multiple times in the face and neck on October 31, 2023, before fleeing the United States.

The victim’s lifeless body was allegedly locked in a vehicle at Boston Logan International Airport.

See photo of the moment that he was arrested.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.