RUTO makes another promise as he reveals when he will start distributing gas cylinders to homes after failing to keep the earlier promise – Look!

In a statement, Ruto, through
the Ministry of Energy, said it will commence the rollout of subsided cooking
gas cylinders to various homes countrywide this year.
As revealed in the Ministry's
commitments made during the ongoing government performance and delivery
roadshow, 60,000 cylinders will be distributed to low-income homes by the end
of 2024.
The Ministry, led by Cabinet
Secretary Davis Chirchir, however, announced that the subsidised gas cylinders
will only be available in the 6kg capacity size.
On the other hand, some schools
will also get connected to Liquified Petroleum Gas
infrastructure this year.
"Our commitment is to
convert 300 public learning institutions in 2024 to use clean cooking gas by
providing them with LPG infrastructure and seed gas.”
"Roll out and issue 60,000,
6kg LPG cylinders to low-income households and clean cooking gas to public
institutions by the end of 2024," read the statement in part.
President William Ruto pledged
to supply subsidized gas cylinders to homes in a move to eliminate
the use of firewood and kerosene in 2023.
Notably, in October 2023, the
Cabinet also approved the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Growth Policy which
eliminated taxes in the gas industry.
On the other hand, the Ministry
also detailed that it would undertake initiatives to enhance the
distribution of electricity to select regions in the country which had been
underserved.
The plan comprised the
construction of the Narok-Bomet transmission line that will connect parts of
South Rift and South Nyanza.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
