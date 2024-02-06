RUTO makes another promise as he reveals when he will start distributing gas cylinders to homes after failing to keep the earlier promise – Look!





Tuesday, February 6, 2024 – President William Ruto has made another promise on gas cylinders after failing to give Kenyans the Sh300 gas cylinders as promised.

In a statement, Ruto, through the Ministry of Energy, said it will commence the rollout of subsided cooking gas cylinders to various homes countrywide this year.

As revealed in the Ministry's commitments made during the ongoing government performance and delivery roadshow, 60,000 cylinders will be distributed to low-income homes by the end of 2024.

The Ministry, led by Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir, however, announced that the subsidised gas cylinders will only be available in the 6kg capacity size.

On the other hand, some schools will also get connected to Liquified Petroleum Gas infrastructure this year.

"Our commitment is to convert 300 public learning institutions in 2024 to use clean cooking gas by providing them with LPG infrastructure and seed gas.”

"Roll out and issue 60,000, 6kg LPG cylinders to low-income households and clean cooking gas to public institutions by the end of 2024," read the statement in part.

President William Ruto pledged to supply subsidized gas cylinders to homes in a move to eliminate the use of firewood and kerosene in 2023.

Notably, in October 2023, the Cabinet also approved the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Growth Policy which eliminated taxes in the gas industry.

On the other hand, the Ministry also detailed that it would undertake initiatives to enhance the distribution of electricity to select regions in the country which had been underserved.

The plan comprised the construction of the Narok-Bomet transmission line that will connect parts of South Rift and South Nyanza.

