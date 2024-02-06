RUTO is ‘a know-it-all all kind of a leader’ and he is surrounded by sycophants – ALFRED KETER reveals why the country is going to the dogs.





Tuesday, February 6, 2024 - Former Nandi Hills Member of Parliament, Alfred Keter, has termed President William Ruto as a know-all kind of leader who loves to be cheered by sycophants.

In an interview with Milele FM, Keter said the country is heading to the dogs because Ruto is surrounded by people who don’t tell him the truth about the state of affairs of this country.

"He cannot take advice from anybody and the day he will change maybe and from the look of things I don't see him changing.

"You cannot advise him, he is an expert in economics, health issues, security matters, loans, infrastructure, transport, every sector," Keter said.

He, at the same time, poked holes into the president's affordable housing project, which he says is a sham project that should not be implemented.

The vocal politician underscored that taxing someone for a project that he/she will not benefit from was unrealistic.

"The housing issue is a scam, you cannot tax someone and then someone else benefits from it, this houses mnajenga kwa shamba ya public, it has never been de-gazetted from public land to private because individuals who are buying this lands are buying on their capacities as private," he added.

Further, Keter wondered why the government is focused on demolishing houses while insisting that it wants to build houses for Kenyans.

