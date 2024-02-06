RAILA ODINGA urges RUTO's government to give each victim of the Embakasi gas inferno this amount of money as compensation - LOOK!





Tuesday, February 6, 2024 - Azimio One Kenya Alliance party leader, Raila Odinga, has challenged the government to resettle and compensate the victims of the gas explosion that occurred last Friday in the Mradi area in Embakasi, Nairobi.

Speaking at the scene of the tragedy on Tuesday, Odinga said the government should give Sh.500,000 to each of the affected families to cushion them from the misery brought upon them by the fire incident.

"We want every family here given Sh.500,000. That is what will enable them to begin a new life.

"I want to tell President Ruto to address this issue and ensure every family gets Ksh.500,000,"

Further, Mr Odinga demanded that the displaced families be resettled in the already constructed houses under the government's affordable housing project.

He faulted the government for allowing the plant to operate in a residential area which was bound to cause harm to citizens.

"People are sleeping on their jobs while the lives of Kenyans are in danger.

"If it was the Azimio government in place right now things would be very different.

"Those culpable for this incident should have already faced action.

"Investigations should not take more than 48 hours. We already know where the mistake was," said Odinga.

Raila further cast doubt on the ongoing investigations into the explosion, saying it would not be a surprise to see the owner of the plant walking scot-free.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.