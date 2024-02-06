RAILA ODINGA urges RUTO's government to give each victim of the Embakasi gas inferno this amount of money as compensation - LOOK!

Speaking at the scene of the
tragedy on Tuesday, Odinga said the government should give Sh.500,000 to each
of the affected families to cushion them from the misery brought upon them by
the fire incident.
"We want every family here given Sh.500,000. That is what will enable them to begin a new life.
"I want to
tell President Ruto to address this issue and ensure every family gets
Ksh.500,000,"
Further, Mr Odinga demanded that
the displaced families be resettled in the already constructed houses under the
government's affordable housing project.
He faulted the government for
allowing the plant to operate in a residential area which was bound to cause
harm to citizens.
"People are sleeping on their jobs while the lives of Kenyans are in danger.
"If it was the Azimio government in place right now things would be very different.
"Those culpable for this incident should have already faced action.
"Investigations should not
take more than 48 hours. We already know where the mistake was," said
Odinga.
Raila further cast doubt on the
ongoing investigations into the explosion, saying it would not be a surprise to
see the owner of the plant walking scot-free.
