RUTO hints KELVIN KIPTUM was drunk when he perished in an accident and urges Kenyans to be mindful of their lifestyles (VIDEO).



Friday, 23 February 2024 - President William Ruto has urged Kenyans to be mindful of their lifestyles as he paid his last respects to deceased marathoner Kelvin Kiptum.

The President for the first time hinted that Kiptum was drunk when he perished in a road accident on February 11th.

He urged Kenyans to be mindful of their lifestyles and implied that Kiptum’s death was caused by recklessness.

“We all need to be mindful of our lifestyles to avoid instances like this,” he said.

A lady who survived the accident that claimed the lives of Kiptum and his coach said he slept on the wheel, leading to the fatal accident.

She reportedly witnessed the vehicle veering off the road and attempted to alert Kiptum.

Regrettably, her efforts were in vain as the accident ensued.

Watch a video of Ruto speaking at Kiptum’s burial and hinting that his death was caused by drunk driving.

RUTO hints KELVIN KIPTUM was drunk when he perished in an accident and urges Kenyans to be mindful of their lifestyles pic.twitter.com/7NPvav0t3a — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@TheKenyanPost) February 23, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.