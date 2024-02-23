NYANSHINKI is very selfish: See the amount of money he gave his producer after getting Sh 12 Million Tecno Deal! He wants 50% of the fortune.

Friday, 23 February 2024 - Renowned rapper Nyamari Ongegu alias Nyashinki has been ordered by a Milimani court to furnish it with contract documents detailing a multi-million deal he signed with Tecno Kenya Limited after a Nigerian producer sued him for copyright infringement.
The producer, Sam Are Eliapenda Jedidah alias Sam Eli, moved
to court last year suing Nyashinski over copyright infringement by signing an
endorsement deal with the Chinese-based global smartphone company.
In court documents, Sam Eli accused Nyashinski of using the hit song Wach Wach which he produced, to promote and endorse Tecno device Camon 20 released into the Kenyan market last year.
The producer argued that he is entitled to 50 percent of
the fortune made from the endorsement deal because the rapper used the song
that he produced in the advertisement deal.
Sam said his effort to contact the rapper for his fair share
has remained futile.
Nyashinski bagged the multimillion-shilling deal with Tecno
in May 2023, when he was appointed the brand ambassador of the Tecno Camon 20.
According to Nation Media Group journalist Sinda Matiko, the
lucrative deal was worth Ksh 12 million.
However, Nyanshinki gave the producer Ksh 50,000 after
bagging the multi-million deal.
He turned down the offer and took the rapper to court.
However, Nyashinski has argued that he did not know that he
needed to inform the producer of the use of the song by Tecno because as far as
he was concerned, he owns 100 percent of the master rights.
He further stated that his contract with Tecno wasn’t a
publishing deal as the Nigerian music producer claimed but rather one that
included image rights, appearance, interviews, photo/video shoots, travel time, and social media associations.
