RUTO finally rewards EX-Treasury CS HENRY ROTICH with a lucrative job – KALENJINS have taken everything

In the announcement made by the Head
of Public Service, Felix Koskei, Rotich is the President's Senior Advisor on Fiscal Affairs
and Budget Policy.
Rotich, who previously served as
the head of Macroeconomics at the Treasury before becoming a Cabinet Secretary
in 2013, was relieved from his position on January 14, 2020, following a court
case in which he was an accused person.
Prior to joining the Ministry of Finance, Mr. Rotich worked at the Central Bank of Kenya for 12 years.
He was
attached to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) local office in Nairobi as an
economist between 2001-2004.
He has been a Director of
several Boards of State Corporations including; the Insurance Regulatory Board,
Industrial Development Bank, Communication Commission of Kenya, and Kenya
National Bureau of Statistics.
Mr. Rotich holds a Master’s Degree in Public Administration (MPA) from the Harvard Kennedy School, Harvard University.
He also holds MA and BA degrees in Economics (University of
Nairobi).
