RUTO finally rewards EX-Treasury CS HENRY ROTICH with a lucrative job – KALENJINS have taken everything

RUTO finally rewards EX-Treasury CS HENRY ROTICH with a lucrative job





Thursday, February 8, 2024 - President William Ruto has finally rewarded Former Treasury Cabinet Secretary, Henry Rotich, barely a fortnight after he was acquitted in the Sh 20 billion Arror and Kimwarer dams scandal.

In the announcement made by the Head of Public Service, Felix Koskei, Rotich is the President's Senior Advisor on Fiscal Affairs and Budget Policy.

Rotich, who previously served as the head of Macroeconomics at the Treasury before becoming a Cabinet Secretary in 2013, was relieved from his position on January 14, 2020, following a court case in which he was an accused person.

Prior to joining the Ministry of Finance, Mr. Rotich worked at the Central Bank of Kenya for 12 years.

He was attached to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) local office in Nairobi as an economist between 2001-2004.

He has been a Director of several Boards of State Corporations including; the Insurance Regulatory Board, Industrial Development Bank, Communication Commission of Kenya, and Kenya National Bureau of Statistics.

Mr. Rotich holds a Master’s Degree in Public Administration (MPA) from the Harvard Kennedy School, Harvard University.

He also holds MA and BA degrees in Economics (University of Nairobi).

