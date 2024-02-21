RUTO begins a Sh600 million renovation of GACHAGUA’s house that cost only Sh450 million to construct – Look! This doesn’t make sense at all

Wednesday, February 21, 2024 - The government of President William Ruto has begun upgrading and refurbishing the official residence of the Deputy President after the current occupant, Rigathi Gachagua, revealed that the 'Hustlers Mansion' was in a state of disrepair.

According to the Budget Implementation Review Report by the Controller of Budget, the government will spend a whopping Ksh600 million for the upgrade.

This comes even as the residence itself cost taxpayers only Ksh450 to construct, raising a lot of questions than answers.

According to a detailed report released by the CoB Margaret Nyakang'o, Ksh100 million was already used to carry out crucial repairs at the residence.

Further, Nyakang'o revealed that the construction work began in July last year.

In March last year, Gachagua revealed that he was yet to occupy the Karen residence given that the roof was leaking and some equipment was broken.

He blamed former President Uhuru Kenyatta's administration for neglecting the house, asserting that the move was part of plans of the Jubilee administration to punish President William Ruto, who was then serving as the DP.

Gachagua further alleged that Ruto was forced to pay utility bills from his pocket.

However, two months later in May 2023, reports indicated that Gachagua moved to his official Karen residence, where he has been holding sub-Cabinet Committee meetings and engagements with diplomats.

The official DP residence sits on a 10-acre plot in the Karen suburb.

It comprises a two-storey residence, an office, servant quarters, and an expansive swimming pool.

Ruto further built a church at the residence in 2019.

The Kenyan DAILY POST