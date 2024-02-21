MIGUNA MIGUNA questions RAILA ODINGA’s academic record as he vies for AU chairperson position



Wednesday, February 21, 2024 - Controversial lawyer, Miguna Miguna, has poked holes in former Prime Minister Raila Odinga's academic credentials as he readies himself to contest for the African Union Chairman position, ahead of the retirement of Mousa Faki early next year.

According to the AU website, a person wishing to become an AU Chairman must have a master's degree in law, business administration, political science, social sciences, or economics.

Miguna in a post on X said Raila Odinga has no such credentials, stating that he has a certificate in metalwork and panel beating.

He also said Raila Odinga is very corrupt and AU requires somebody who is corrupt free and an intellectual.

"To be chairperson of the AU Council (the equivalent of the IEBC in Kenya), one must have at least a Master’s Degree in law, political science, business administration, economics, or social sciences.

"Not metal work, panel beating. He must also have a demonstrated record of zero record of fraud and corruption and be an intellectual leader," Miguna claimed.

