Russia can’t be defeated in Ukraine - PUTIN warns in new interview

Friday, February 9, 2024 – Russian President, Vladimir Putin has warned that defeating Russia in Ukraine is “impossible by definition”, but insisted he does not seek to expand the war to neighbouring countries such as Poland and Latvia.
In a high-profile interview with former Fox News host Tucker
Carlson, Putin repeated his claim that invading Ukraine was necessary to stop
the country from threatening Russia by joining NATO. Putin alsk denied that he
had territorial ambitions across Europe, and insisted he would only send troops
into neighbouring countries like Poland or Lithuania if attacked first.
“It is absolutely out of the
question. You just don’t have to be any kind of analyst, it goes against common
sense to get involved in some kind of a global war,” Putin said in the
interview posted on social media and Carlson’s personal website on Friday morning,
February 9.
“And a global war will bring
all of humanity to the brink of devastation. It’s obvious.”
During a two-hour interview that saw Putin talk at length
about the history of Eastern Europe and Russia, the Russian leader said that
his government was in contact with the United States and that a peaceful
resolution to the war would only be possible if Washington stopped supplying
weapons to Ukraine.
“I will tell you what we are
saying on this matter and what we are conveying to the US leadership,” Putin
said.
“If you really want to stop
fighting, you need to stop supplying weapons. It will be over within a few
weeks, that’s it, and then we can agree on some terms. Before you do that,
stop.”
Putin said he has “never refused” to negotiate peace with
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy but Moscow has not yet achieved its
goals in Ukraine, including “de-Nazification”, referring to his claim that Kyiv
is committing genocide against ethnic Russians.
Carlson, a right wing former Fox News host, has repeatedly
questioned the rationale for US support for Kyiv, and in a video posted on
social media this week, criticised US media outlets for their “fawning”
coverage of Zelenskyy.
After his interview with Putin aired, Carlson said in a
video posted on his website that anyone who believed Putin would give up Crimea
for peace is a “lunatic” and “they want a weak leadership in Russia”.
Before the interview, Carlson attracted criticism for
travelling to Moscow to interview the Russian leader, with former US Secretary
of State Hillary Clinton accusing the former TV host of being a “useful idiot”.
0 Comments