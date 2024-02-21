RUSSELL CROWE unveils fresh-faced look after shaving off beard for first time in 5 years (PHOTOs)



Wednesday, February 21, 2024 – Hollywood actor, Russell Crowe has debuted a clean-shaven ahead of a new movie role.

In the pic, Crowe who for years has been known to have a bushy beard, looks decades younger as he rocked a fresh-faced appearance.

“The actor prepares #20. First shave since 2019,” the “Gladiator” star, 59, captioned a photo of himself on Twitter.

The last time he had a clean-shaven face publicly was in 2012 while promoting “Les Miserables.” and also while portraying mathematician John Nash in 2001’s “A Beautiful Mind.”