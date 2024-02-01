RAILA ODINGA shares secrets of why KIBAKI succeeded in transforming the country unlike RUTO who is taking Kenya to the dogs

Thursday, February 1, 2024 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has shared secrets of why late former President Mwai Kibaki succeeded in transforming the country, which had been left in tatters by his predecessor, Daniel Moi.

According to economic experts, Kibaki is regarded as the father of Kenya’s economic renaissance, which began in 2002 and ended in 2013 when he exited power.

During this time, Kenya experienced lightning economic growth, attributed to better planning and a visionary and articulate leadership style.

Revealing one of the secrets of Kibaki, Raila, who was then Prime Minister, said Kibaki consulted widely before starting any project.

"When making transformations with Kibaki, we convened a conference at Bomas of Kenya for one week.

"We had dialogue with people and agreed on what needed to be done in our country.

"We also set up a think tank known as the National Economic and Social Council (NESC).

"We had experts from Singapore, Malaysia, Singapore, and Britain within the country.

"We used to meet once every three months to come up with ideas," Raila disclosed.

Raila made the revelations when he castigated President William Ruto for pushing the Housing levy which has been rejected by Kenyans and courts.

The Kenyan DAILY POST