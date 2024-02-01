RAILA ODINGA shares secrets of why KIBAKI succeeded in transforming the country unlike RUTO who is taking Kenya to the dogs

Thursday, February 1, 2024 - Former Prime
Minister Raila Odinga has shared secrets of why late former President Mwai
Kibaki succeeded in transforming the country, which had been left in tatters by
his predecessor, Daniel Moi.
According to economic experts, Kibaki is regarded as the
father of Kenya’s economic renaissance, which began in 2002 and ended in 2013
when he exited power.
During this time, Kenya experienced lightning economic
growth, attributed to better planning and a visionary and articulate leadership
style.
Revealing one of the secrets of Kibaki, Raila, who was then
Prime Minister, said Kibaki consulted widely before starting any project.
"When making
transformations with Kibaki, we convened a conference at Bomas of Kenya for one
week.
"We had dialogue with
people and agreed on what needed to be done in our country.
"We also set up a think
tank known as the National Economic and Social Council (NESC).
"We had experts from
Singapore, Malaysia, Singapore, and Britain within the country.
"We used to meet once
every three months to come up with ideas," Raila disclosed.
Raila made the revelations when he
castigated President William Ruto for pushing the Housing levy which has been
rejected by Kenyans and courts.
