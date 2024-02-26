Reality star PRINCESS LOVE announces 4th divorce from husband, RAY J



Monday, February 26, 2024 – “Love & Hip Hop” star, Princess Love has announced she and her husband Ray J are getting a divorce after 9 years of marriage.

Princess Love took to her Instagram to share that she and Ray J are divorcing for a fourth time.

In a lengthy post, she said: 'It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of our decision to divorce.

After much reflection, discussion, and counselling we have come to the difficult realization that our paths have diverged and it is in the best interest of the both of us to part ways.

This isn’t the first time the couple has broken up. The pair have filed for divorce three times and called it off each time.

In May 2020, Princess Love sought to end their union, but she later asked for a dismissal two months later. Then later that year in September, Ray J filed for divorce. After calling the split off he filed again in October 2021, according to reports.

In March 2023, Ray J called off his divorce once again after reconciling with his wife

Ray J and Princess Love married in 2016 and share two children.