First Miss USA JACKIE LOUGHERY dies aged 93



Monday, February 26, 2024 – Jackie Loughery, who was crowned the first Miss USA in 1952, has died aged 93.

The pageant queen’s death was announced in a statement on the Miss USA organisation’s Facebook page.

“It is with great sorrow that we share the news of Jackie Loughery’s passing, a pioneer who made history as the FIRST EVER Miss USA in 1952,” the statement said.

Paying tribute to Loughery, it continued: "Jackie Loughery will always be remembered as a trailblazer in the world of beauty pageants. Her grace, poise, and intelligence captivated audiences and paved the way for future generations of women to shine on the stage.

"As the very first Miss USA in 1952, she left an indelible mark on the pageant world and inspired countless individuals to pursue their dreams fearlessly.

"While her physical presence may no longer be with us, her legacy will continue to live on in the hearts of those who were touched by her remarkable spirit.

“Our thoughts are with her loved ones during this time, and may they find comfort in the memories of her extraordinary life. She is reunited with her fur babies that she loved so much!”

Her cause of death has not been revealed.

Born and raised in Brooklyn, Loughery became Miss Rockaway Point in 1947 before being crowned Miss New York USA in 1952. That same year, she was the first-ever winner of the Miss USA competition and went on to represent the US at the first Miss Universe, coming in ninth place.

Loughery later pursued a career in Hollywood, appearing in the comedy Pardners with Martin and Lewis and the 1957 drama The DI.

Her other film credits include Abbott and Costello Go to Mars, Eighteen and Anxious and The Hot Angel. On TV, meanwhile, she starred in the short-lived variety show Seven at Eleven and was Johnny Carson’s assistant in game show, Earn Your Vacation.

Loughery was first married to US popstar Guy Mitchell, who was behind song My Heart Cries for You. After they were divorced, she tied the knot with actor Jack Webb but their marriage ended some years later.

In 1968, she married Jack W Schwietzer and they remained together until he died in 2009.