PORSHA WILLIAMS removes husband's surname and reverts to her maiden name on Instagram after filing for divorce



Thursday, February 29, 2024 – Porsha Williams has wasted no time in reverting to her maiden name.

The American reality star, who married Nigerian businessman Simon Guobadia 15 months ago, filed to divorce him this month.

The divorce announcement came after it emerged that Simon was denied US citizenship because of credit card fraud, identity fraud, among others.





Porsha, who was on Instagram on Valentine's Day and the days after flaunting her love for Simon, has now ended their union.

She has also removed Guobadia from her Instagram bio and reverted to her maiden name, Williams.