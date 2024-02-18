RAILA ODINGA told to support RUTO’s re-election in 2027 for backing his bid to secure the AU chairperson seat





Sunday, February 18, 2024 - Tana River County Senator, Danson Mungatana, has asked former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to support President William Ruto in his 2027 re-election bid.

Speaking in Hola Town on Saturday, Mungatana emphasized Ruto's statesmanship, citing his efforts in campaigning for Raila Odinga’s bid as the African Union Commission chairman.

Mungatana highlighted the historical support, noting Ruto's backing of Raila's 2007 presidential bid and his recent endorsement for the AU role.

"In 2007, William Ruto supported you in your presidential bid, and now, 17 years later, in 2024, Ruto is instrumental in helping you secure the AU position.

"When the time comes in 2027, we urge you to also extend your support to President Ruto's reelection," Mungatana said.

The Senator also underscored the significance of Raila's bid in regional politics, asserting that Kenya stands to gain substantial benefits from his victory.

"We thank the President for supporting Raila's candidacy for the African Union Commission Chairmanship. It's a crucial position that will bring positive impacts for us as Kenyans," Mungatana stated.

The Kenyan DALY POST.