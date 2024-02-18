RAILA ODINGA told to support RUTO’s re-election in 2027 for backing his bid to secure the AU chairperson seat

Speaking in Hola Town on
Saturday, Mungatana emphasized Ruto's statesmanship, citing his efforts in
campaigning for Raila Odinga’s bid as the African Union Commission
chairman.
Mungatana highlighted the
historical support, noting Ruto's backing of Raila's 2007 presidential bid and
his recent endorsement for the AU role.
"In 2007, William Ruto supported you in your presidential bid, and now, 17 years later, in 2024, Ruto is instrumental in helping you secure the AU position.
"When the time comes in
2027, we urge you to also extend your support to President Ruto's reelection,"
Mungatana said.
The Senator also underscored the
significance of Raila's bid in regional politics, asserting that Kenya stands to
gain substantial benefits from his victory.
"We thank the President for
supporting Raila's candidacy for the African Union Commission Chairmanship.
It's a crucial position that will bring positive impacts for us as
Kenyans," Mungatana stated.
