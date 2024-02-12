A beautiful Lady murdered by her boyfriend and buried in a shallow grave (PHOTO).

Monday, February 12, 2024 - A 19-year-old lady who was reported missing was found murdered and her body buried in a shallow grave.
The deceased South
African lady identified as, Ngobeni Rivoningo, was reported missing on 27th
January 2024 after she failed to return home.
Her 24-year-old
boyfriend was arrested after police conducted investigation.
He took police to a
shallow grave where he buried her.
Preliminary
investigations revealed that the suspect hit the victim with a concrete brick
on the upper body and subsequently stabbed her with a sharp object and buried
her.
The
murder allegedly took place at Chavani Mountain view in Limpopo.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
