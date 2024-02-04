RAILA is a disappointed man as RUTO keeps his promise by exporting the first batch of workers to five countries – Look!





Monday, February 5, 2024 - President William Ruto has kept his promise of looking for employment for Kenyans abroad.

This is after he exported the first batch of Kenyans abroad on Saturday in line with his vision.

Ruto, through the Ministry of Labour, flagged off the first cohort of 500 workers to work in various developed economies.

This comes even as Opposition Leader Raila Odinga has vehemently opposed Ruto’s idea export workers abroad, especially in the Middle East, saying the Kenyans workers were being treated as slaves.

In a statement, Labour Cabinet Secretary Florence Bore revealed that the 500 migrant workers will work in several countries including Saudi Arabia, Oman, Germany, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“The atmosphere was filled with enthusiasm as the workers eagerly gathered at the National Employment Agency offices in Kasarani, Nairobi, awaiting their departure,” Bore stated.

“It is truly heartwarming to witness these opportunities opening up for these individuals, providing them with a chance to explore new horizons and make a positive impact in their chosen fields.”

Among those exported include spa therapist, lifeguard, plumber, engineer, housemaid, cleaner, truck driver and construction labourers.

The 500 migrant workers were flagged off the same day President William Ruto promised to accelerate the absorption of Kenya workers abroad.

Speaking in Western Kenya, Ruto remarked that his administration had negotiated competitive salaries for Kenyans going abroad under the human capital exportation program.

The Head of State added that Kenya already had a contract to export 2,500 nurses and that number would gradually be increased to 500,000.

Ruto explained that this was part of his vision to ensure that every Kenyan had a decent job.

Those who will not get a chance to travel abroad will be absorbed in digital jobs and take part in the Affordable Housing Project, according to the President.

How to Apply to Work Abroad

Kenyans willing to work abroad are encouraged to log onto the National Employment Authority Integrated Management System by clicking www.neaims.co.ke.

The Kenyan DAILY POST