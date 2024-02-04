RAILA is a disappointed man as RUTO keeps his promise by exporting the first batch of workers to five countries – Look!

This is after he exported the
first batch of Kenyans abroad on Saturday in line with his vision.
Ruto, through the Ministry of
Labour, flagged off the first cohort of 500 workers to work in various
developed economies.
This comes even as Opposition
Leader Raila Odinga has vehemently opposed Ruto’s idea export workers abroad,
especially in the Middle East, saying the Kenyans workers were being treated as
slaves.
In a statement, Labour Cabinet
Secretary Florence Bore revealed that the 500 migrant workers will work in
several countries including Saudi Arabia, Oman, Germany, Qatar and the
United Arab Emirates (UAE).
“The atmosphere was filled with
enthusiasm as the workers eagerly gathered at the National Employment Agency offices
in Kasarani, Nairobi, awaiting their departure,” Bore stated.
“It is truly heartwarming to
witness these opportunities opening up for these individuals, providing them
with a chance to explore new horizons and make a positive impact in their
chosen fields.”
Among those exported include spa
therapist, lifeguard, plumber, engineer, housemaid, cleaner, truck driver and
construction labourers.
The 500 migrant workers were
flagged off the same day President William Ruto promised to accelerate the
absorption of Kenya workers abroad.
Speaking in Western Kenya, Ruto
remarked that his administration had negotiated competitive salaries for
Kenyans going abroad under the human capital exportation program.
The Head of State added that
Kenya already had a contract to export 2,500 nurses and that number would
gradually be increased to 500,000.
Ruto explained that this was
part of his vision to ensure that every Kenyan had a decent job.
Those who will not get a chance
to travel abroad will be absorbed in digital jobs and take part in the
Affordable Housing Project, according to the President.
How to Apply to Work Abroad
Kenyans willing to work abroad
are encouraged to log onto the National Employment Authority Integrated
Management System by clicking www.neaims.co.ke.
