US bypasses RUTO and begs UHURU for help – You won’t believe what ANTONY BLINKEN told the former president?

Blinken
called Uhuru and the conversation centered around the escalating conflict in the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).
In
a statement issued by the Department of State, it was revealed that Blinken
emphasized the importance of the Nairobi Process in providing a pathway to
reconciliation with armed groups.
America's
top diplomat remarked that Uhuru and other regional leaders were playing a
valuable role in assisting DRC and Rwanda in implementing the
confidence-building measures.
Uhuru
has been leading the peacekeeping mission alongside other leaders in his
capacity as East Africa Facilitator at DRC and Kenya’s peace envoy to the Horn
of Africa and the Great Lakes region.
Part
of his mandate includes; mediating between the DRC government and local armed
groups terrorising the citizens.
The
former Head of State has been lauded by regional leaders including President
William Ruto who has previously noted that Uhuru was doing commendable work in
restoring peace.
In
2023, Uhuru received financial backing from foreign powers to aid his mission
in DRC.
Despite
the funding, Uhuru noted that one of the challenges he was facing was
a lack of trust from the fighting groups.
Due
to his efforts, Uhuru was awarded the National Order of the Republic of Burundi
award (the highest award of honour in Burundi).
The United States has been championing the end of the war in DRC.
In 2022, the US
Department of State called upon the M23 armed group to cease fire.
