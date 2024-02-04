US bypasses RUTO and begs UHURU for help – You won’t believe what ANTONY BLINKEN told the former president?









Monday, February 5, 2024 - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has reached out to former President Uhuru Kenyatta for help.

Blinken called Uhuru and the conversation centered around the escalating conflict in the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

In a statement issued by the Department of State, it was revealed that Blinken emphasized the importance of the Nairobi Process in providing a pathway to reconciliation with armed groups.

America's top diplomat remarked that Uhuru and other regional leaders were playing a valuable role in assisting DRC and Rwanda in implementing the confidence-building measures.

Uhuru has been leading the peacekeeping mission alongside other leaders in his capacity as East Africa Facilitator at DRC and Kenya’s peace envoy to the Horn of Africa and the Great Lakes region.

Part of his mandate includes; mediating between the DRC government and local armed groups terrorising the citizens.

The former Head of State has been lauded by regional leaders including President William Ruto who has previously noted that Uhuru was doing commendable work in restoring peace.

In 2023, Uhuru received financial backing from foreign powers to aid his mission in DRC.

Despite the funding, Uhuru noted that one of the challenges he was facing was a lack of trust from the fighting groups.

Due to his efforts, Uhuru was awarded the National Order of the Republic of Burundi award (the highest award of honour in Burundi).

The United States has been championing the end of the war in DRC.

In 2022, the US Department of State called upon the M23 armed group to cease fire.

The Kenyan DAILY POST