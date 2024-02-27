RAILA finally toes the line and accepts RUTO as his president hours after meeting MUSEVENI at State House in Uganda – Look!





Tuesday, February 27, 2024 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has finally accepted William Ruto as duly elected President of the Republic of Kenya.

Raila made the decision hours after meeting both Ruto and President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni at the State House in Uganda yesterday.

In a change of tune, Raila who has always referred to the Head of State as 'Mr. Ruto', called him by his official title 'President Ruto'.

The Azimio la Umoja leader referred to Ruto as President more than once to clear doubts among his supporters who would have argued that it was just a slip of the tongue.

Raila's acceptance of Ruto's Presidency was also printed conspicuously in a statement he published after meeting Museveni.

"Several days ago, I accepted an invitation from President Kaguta Museveni of Uganda for a joint meeting with President William Ruto today to discuss the deepening of regional integration within the East African Community," his statement read in part.

"Crucially, at the urging of President Museveni, we also discussed my candidacy for Chairperson of the African Union Commission. I am very grateful to President Museveni for strongly endorsing my candidacy and to President Ruto for fully backing it," he added.

Raila had vowed never to recognize Ruto's presidency, claiming he is in office illegally.

He went ahead to demand for Ruto’s resignation, arguing that he had neither the mandate of the people nor the ability to govern.

But with the African Union Commission Chairmanship on the line, Raila has decided to toe the line to win Ruto's support to bag the AU role.

The Kenyan DAILY POST