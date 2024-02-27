Former Arsenal player, KRISTOFFER OLSSON, 28, on ventilator after losing consciousness



Tuesday, February 27, 2024 – Arsenal academy graduate Kristoffer Olsson is on life support in hospital after collapsing at his home in Denmark.

The 28-year-old - who left Arsenal in 2014 following a three-year spell in north London - is understood to have suddenly fallen ill on February 20.

His current employers, Midtjylland, have confirmed he remains on a ventilator due to a brain-related illness.

A club statement reads: “A team of Denmark’s leading medical experts is currently working hard to make a diagnosis and initiate the right treatment.

“Since hospitalisation, Kristoffer has been surrounded by his immediate family and members of Midtjylland’s staff and is being treated by specialists in the field.

“Midtjylland urges the public to show respect and understanding so that Kristoffer, his family and the doctors are given the necessary peace of mind to ensure Kristoffer’s healing and recovery as well as possible. Everyone at Midtjylland is of course deeply affected by Kristoffer’s sudden illness and our thoughts and full support go to Kristoffer and his family.”

The Gunners also sent their condolences in light of the news, telling their former player: "Get well soon, Kristoffer. We wish you a full and speedy recovery."