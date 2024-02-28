RAILA ODINGA is overqualified for the AU Chairperson Job – Dr. EVANS KIDERO says





Wednesday, February 28, 2024 - Former Nairobi County Governor, Dr. Evans Kidero, has praised former Prime Minister Raila Odinga after he applied for the African Union chairperson job.

In an interview with K24 TV on Wednesday morning, Kidero termed the opposition leader as a man with a strong personality and unmatched leadership qualities.

"Raila himself has a strong personality and has unmatched leadership qualities.

"Raila has been a leader for a long time and has got influence and that is still going to continue whether he is the chairman of the AU," Kidero stated.

Kidero‘s statement comes a fortnight after Raila Odinga announced his bid to replace Mousa Faki who retires early next year.

“Today, I want to make it public that I am ready to go for the chairmanship of the Africa Union.

"I am ready and offer myself to be of service to this African content when called upon.

"I believe that Africa is playing in a league that it should not play in and that it deserves better,” Raila said on February 15, 2024.

The Kenyan DAILY POST