President ZELENSKY asks foreigners to join Ukraine army



Friday, February 23, 2024 – Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has asked foreigners to join the Ukraine army.

Beginning Wednesday, 'foreigners and stateless persons' - including American citizens - can now directly join the Ukrainian National Guard, the Ukrainian president announced.

Foreign citizens who legally live in Ukraine are eligible if they choose to join voluntarily.

Back in February 2022, Zelensky urged foreign fighters to join Ukraine's fight against Russia when Putin's army first invaded.

'Anyone who wants to join the defense of Ukraine, Europe, and the world can come and fight side by side with the Ukrainians,' Zelensky said in 2022.

The legion was created days after the Russian invasion of Ukraine began. Since then, about 20,000 foreigners are serving in Ukraine's foreign legion.

Zelensky attempted to recruit an additional 500,000 people in December before passing a new law decreasing the age eligibility of fighters from 27 to 25 years old.

Volunteers must meet certain criteria to be eligible, as well as pass medical and fitness tests.

Nearly two years after the war began, Ukraine wants more troops to join its ranks in order to sustain its resistance against Russia.