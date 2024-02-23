Former Everton footballer, LI TIE, 'sentenced to life in prison for corruption and match-fixing'

Friday, February 23, 2024 – Former Everton player, Li Tie has reportedly been sentenced to life in prison in his native China for corruption.
Chinese public prosecutor released a bombshell statement
saying he was 'suspected of accepting and offering bribes' amid a huge
crackdown on corruption in football.
Li admitted he paid 3 million yuan (£330,000) in bribes to
become coach of the national team in a televised confession on state
broadcaster CCTV. He also confessed to taking part in a match-fixing scandal to
win promotions with his club teams.
Li said: 'I'm very sorry. I should have kept my head to the
ground and followed the right path. There were certain things that at the time
were common practices in football.'
China-based reporter and author Mark Dreyer
said Li has been sentenced to life imprisonment for his role in the
scandal.
The former head of the Chinese Football Association, Chen
Xuyuan, has been given a 15-year sentence for bribery, Dreyer said.
Li admitted to successfully fixing matches when coach of
Hebei China Fortune and Wuhan Zall. The latter won promotion from China League
One as champions in 2018.
He added in his televised statement: 'By gaining 'success'
through such improper means, it actually made me more and more impatient and
eager for quick results.
'In order to achieve good performance, I resorted to
influencing referees, bribing opposing players and coaches, sometimes through
clubs dealing with other clubs.
'This behaviour becomes a habit, and eventually, there is
even a slight dependence on these practices.'
Li was regarded as one of the most talented Chinese players
of his generation when he signed for Everton in August 2002.
Li played 33 matches for Everton while on loan from Chinese
club Liaoning during the 2002-03 season and played seven games the following
season after signing permanently.
The defensive midfielder had a stint with Sheffield
United but suffered injury problems after breaking his leg on
international duty in February 2004.
He was released by Everton in 2006 and joined Sheffield
United, but he played only once for the Blades because of lingering injury
issues.
Li, who played 92 times for China between 1995 and 2007,
moved to Chengdu Blades, who were affiliated to Sheffield United in 2008, and
later returned to hometown club Liaoning.
After coaching at club level, he acted as caretaker coach of
the China national team after Marcello Lippi resigned in 2019 and was then
appointed permanently.
In November 2022, it was initially announced Li had been
placed under investigation for 'serious violation of laws' by the Central
Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) and the anti-corruption agency the
National Supervisory Commission.
