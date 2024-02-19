President RUTO’s Nigerian son-in-law splashes Ksh 84.6 million to bring DAVIDO to Kenya as it emerges that he has set up a high-end club in Westlands - Pesa Iko.

The event will mark 6
years since the singer last performed in Kenya.
His last concert in
the country was in 2018.
It is now emerging
that the event is being bankrolled by President William Ruto’s son-in-law
Alexander Ezenagu and a group of his affluent Nigerian friends.
“He is the financial backbone of Raha Fest, alongside a group of affluent associates, the majority of whom are Nigerians.
"They are personally funding the concert, with minimal external sponsorship.
"Notably, the sponsors affiliated with the event are
closely linked to Ezenagu or his network,” a source revealed.
Ezenagu tied the knot
with June Ruto on May 27, 2021, at the former deputy president’s residence in Karen.
Davido is commanding a performance fee of
Ksh 84.6 million.
It is also emerging that Ezenagu has set up
a high-end club in Westlands dubbed Vanguard.
Davido is expected to make an appearance at
the posh club during his visit.
