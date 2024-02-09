Pop star CYNDI LAUPER's son arrested on gun possession charge after man is found shot in the leg in NYC



Friday, February 9, 2024 – Declyn 'Dex' Lauper, the son of iconic pop star Cyndi Lauper, has been arrested in connection with criminal possession of a weapon and drugs in New York City.

Dex, 26, was taken into custody after a shooting occurred in Harlem around 7:15 p.m. in the area near 135 W. 112th St., police told the New York Post, after a 24-year-old man was found shot in his leg near an apartment building.

Authorities took Dex into custody as they were investigating the shooting of the man, who was subsequently taken to Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Dex as of Thursday evening had been slated for an arraignment at Manhattan Criminal Court, according to the outlet.

It was not immediately clear if Dex's arrest had any link to the shooting, officials told the outlet.

The gun Dex had in his possession at the time of his arrest was loaded, ABC7 reported Thursday evening.