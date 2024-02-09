Video of JACKIE MARIBE wearing a sheepish smile after sending JOWIE IRUNGU to KAMITI for many years

Friday, February 9, 2024 - A video has emerged of former Citizen TV presenter, Jackie Maribe, wearing a sheepish smile after being acquitted in the murder of businesswoman, Monica Kimani.

Jackie had been charged alongside her former boyfriend, Jowie Irungu, in connection with the murder of the businesswoman at Lamuria Gardens in Kilimani Estate Nairobi in 2018.

However, when delivering the ruling on Friday, Justice Grace Nzioka acquitted Maribe, saying the prosecution failed to produce evidence linking her to the murder of the businesswoman.

In her statement after the acquittal, Maribe quoted the Bible John 8: 32, which states; "Ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free"

After saying this, she had a Delilah-like laugh since Jowie was found guilty of the murder of Monica Kimani.

Here is the video of Jackie Maribe wearing a sheepish smile after she was acquitted.

"The truth shall set you free," Maribe says after acquital. pic.twitter.com/yeAiTPOC9q — Capital FM Kenya (@CapitalFMKenya) February 9, 2024

