To hell with JOE BIDEN's dollars as RUTO ditches it and signs a whopping Sh80 billion Samurai Bond in Japan

In a statement, Treasury Principal Secretary
Chris Kiptoo stated that the country had signed a Memorandum of Understanding
(MoU) with Nippon Export and Investment Insurance (NEXI) for the issuance of a
Samurai Bond.
Flanked by NEXI Chief Executive Officer Atsuo
Kuroda in Tokyo, Japan, Kiptoo announced that the Samurai Bond would be agreed
upon by the National Treasury and NEXI.
A Samurai Bond is a yen-dominated bond
issued in Tokyo by a non-Japanese company and subject to Japanese
regulations.
The Yen-backed bond was announced a day after
Kenya started the process of buying back the dollar-dominated Ksh321 billion
Eurobond.
“This agreement (MoU) enables Kenya to issue a
Samurai Bond totaling USD500 million (Ksh80 billion) in two phases of USD
250 each,” Kiptoo announced.
The money will be used to support e-mobility
initiatives, including promoting electric vehicles (EVs) and enhancing energy
efficiency in Kenya's transmission network.
Justifying the Samurai Bond, the National Treasury
remarked that the upgrading of transformers would reduce energy losses in
Kenya’s transmission network.
“The bond will be utilized during the
2024/2025 Financial Year and is expected to conclude by June 2024,” the
National Treasury explained.
Speaking after the signing of the MoU, Ruto
noted that the Samurai Bond would strengthen ties for industrial development
and green growth as well as promote Japanese companies in Kenya.
