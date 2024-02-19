Police raid a two-roomed rental house in Kayole and rescue 16 children suspected to have been abducted (VIDEO).

Police from the nearby Soweto Police
Station carried out the raid after getting an intelligence report from a Children
Protection Officer from Embakasi Central Constituency.
16 children were found under the
care of Linet Akinyi and Isaack Mwanjeka, a 54-year-old Tanzanian national in a
two-roomed rental house.
Shockingly, neither caregiver
could provide a satisfactory account of how the children came to be in their
custody.
The rescued children, ranging from
ages 2 to 16, were swiftly removed from the premises and temporarily placed
under the care of Salome Mituri Wambui, the founder of By Grace Children’s Home
in Nyando.
The case, now under the
jurisdiction of the Police, is being handled by the Kayole Division of the
Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).
Watch video.
Police have rescued tens of stolen/missing children in an intelligence lead operation. If your child has been missing, visit Kayole Police Station with your ID, Birth Certificate and the OB Number you reported with. pic.twitter.com/UtAqdJ6SGi— Abdulahi Adan (@AbdulahiAdan10) February 19, 2024
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments