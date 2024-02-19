Police raid a two-roomed rental house in Kayole and rescue 16 children suspected to have been abducted (VIDEO).





Monday, February 19, 2024 - Police raided a rental house in Nyando, Kayole Estate, and rescued 16 children suspected to have been abducted.

Police from the nearby Soweto Police Station carried out the raid after getting an intelligence report from a Children Protection Officer from Embakasi Central Constituency.

16 children were found under the care of Linet Akinyi and Isaack Mwanjeka, a 54-year-old Tanzanian national in a two-roomed rental house.

Shockingly, neither caregiver could provide a satisfactory account of how the children came to be in their custody.

The rescued children, ranging from ages 2 to 16, were swiftly removed from the premises and temporarily placed under the care of Salome Mituri Wambui, the founder of By Grace Children’s Home in Nyando.

The case, now under the jurisdiction of the Police, is being handled by the Kayole Division of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

Watch video.

Police have rescued tens of stolen/missing children in an intelligence lead operation. If your child has been missing, visit Kayole Police Station with your ID, Birth Certificate and the OB Number you reported with. pic.twitter.com/UtAqdJ6SGi — Abdulahi Adan (@AbdulahiAdan10) February 19, 2024

