DRAMA as a lady interrupts a church service and confronts a PASTOR for impregnating her (VIDEO).





Monday, February 19, 2024 - There was drama in a church after a lady confronted a youthful pastor who allegedly impregnated her.

She interrupted the Man of God as he was preparing to pray for the congregants and called him out for preaching water and drinking wine.

She went on to wash his dirty linen in public and alleged that she has been calling him since January, demanding that he take care of the pregnancy.

However, the rogue man of God wants her to terminate the pregnancy to avoid embarrassing him.

Watch the video of the dramatic incident.

DRAMA as a lady interrupts a church service and confronts a PASTOR for impregnating her. pic.twitter.com/foqo2jU4hQ — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@TheKenyanPost) February 19, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.