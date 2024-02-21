Police arrest suspect over murder of British woman, SHAKINA CHINEDU, in Gambia



Tuesday, February 20, 2024 – The Gambia Police Force has arrested a male suspect in connection with the murder of a British national, Shakina Chinedu, whose body was discovered under mysterious circumstances after being reported missing.

Ms. Chinedu, 60, was reported missing at Tujereng Police Station on February 15, 2024.

Her family last heard from her on Tuesday, February 13th, around 10:30 PM.

Her corpse was found on February 16, inside a well in an uncompleted compound in Kunkujang Mariama.

According to the police, the suspect, aged between 20 and 30 years, was arrested on Saturday, February 17, 2024.

"The suspect is currently cooperating with the police in the ongoing investigation. The GPF expresses its gratitude for the public support and collaboration in the police investigations,” the police said in a statement.

The deceased moved to The Gambia where she has been residing since 2017.