Man arrested after being nabbed with five lion heads

Tuesday, February 20, 2024 – A Zimbabwean man has been arrested after the police caught him in possession of five lion heads valued at US$100,000.
Officers from the Zimbabwe Republic Police’s Flora and Fauna
unit acted upon a tip-off suggesting Ndlovu and his friends possessed the lion
heads and sought potential buyers. Authorities located them in Avenues, Harare,
witnessing Ndlovu and his accomplices loading the illicit items onto a truck.
Although the police swiftly intervened, Ndlovu’s three
partners managed to evade capture, fleeing the scene. However, Ndlovu was not
as fortunate and was taken into custody after failing to provide a permit
authorizing the possession of such trophies.
The suspect identified as Patson Ndlovu appeared before a
Harare Magistrate Ruth Moyo on Monday, February 20, and he was not required to
enter a plea. Despite the seriousness of the charges, Ndlovu was granted bail
set at US$200.
