Man arrested after being nabbed with five lion heads



Tuesday, February 20, 2024 – A Zimbabwean man has been arrested after the police caught him in possession of five lion heads valued at US$100,000.

Officers from the Zimbabwe Republic Police’s Flora and Fauna unit acted upon a tip-off suggesting Ndlovu and his friends possessed the lion heads and sought potential buyers. Authorities located them in Avenues, Harare, witnessing Ndlovu and his accomplices loading the illicit items onto a truck.

Although the police swiftly intervened, Ndlovu’s three partners managed to evade capture, fleeing the scene. However, Ndlovu was not as fortunate and was taken into custody after failing to provide a permit authorizing the possession of such trophies.

The suspect identified as Patson Ndlovu appeared before a Harare Magistrate Ruth Moyo on Monday, February 20, and he was not required to enter a plea. Despite the seriousness of the charges, Ndlovu was granted bail set at US$200.