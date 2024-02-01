Pizza Hut restaurant goes viral after closing due to ‘unforeseen circumcisions’



Thursday, February 1, 2024 – A Pizza Hut restaurant in Canada is going viral after employees posted a sign on its front door with an unfortunate typo.

The hilarious sign was ridiculed online, where it quickly went viral.

“Due to unforeseen circumcisions the dining room will be closed tonight,” the sign on the restaurant in Timmins, northern Ontario, read last week, according to CTV News.

“Sorry for the inconvenience.”

Following cheeky responses on social media, the restaurant posted an ad.

“In light of recent CIRCUMSTANCES, for a limited time when you buy one regular priced medium or large pizza for only $5,” the sign posted on Facebook said, listing several deal items.

“No tip required!” it added