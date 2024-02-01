Pizza Hut restaurant goes viral after closing due to ‘unforeseen circumcisions’

Thursday, February 1, 2024 – A Pizza Hut restaurant in Canada is going viral after employees posted a sign on its front door with an unfortunate typo.
The hilarious sign was ridiculed online, where it quickly
went viral.
“Due to unforeseen
circumcisions the dining room will be closed tonight,” the sign on the
restaurant in Timmins, northern Ontario, read last week, according to CTV News.
“Sorry for the
inconvenience.”
Following cheeky responses on social media, the restaurant
posted an ad.
“In light of recent
CIRCUMSTANCES, for a limited time when you buy one regular priced medium or
large pizza for only $5,” the sign posted on Facebook said, listing several
deal items.
“No tip required!” it added
0 Comments