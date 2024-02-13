Pastor KANYARI’s younger brother flaunts millions in cash even as a section of Netizens link him to wash wash (VIDEO).





Tuesday, February 13, 2024 - Pastor Victor Kanyari’s younger brother, Dennis, has left tongues wagging after he posted a video on his Tiktok account flaunting millions in cash.

He claimed that he was taking the money to his wife to apologize after she left their matrimonial home, following a domestic dispute.

He further bragged that the money was peanuts to him.

“I passed by the bank and withdrew this little amount of money to take to my wife after she left our matrimonial home. I hope she will come back,” he said.

Kanyari’s brother has been flaunting a lavish lifestyle on social media, even as netizens question the source of his money.

He is always partying in high-end clubs and drinking expensive whisky.

Some of his followers have been linking him to fraudulent activities, popularly known as ‘wash wash’.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.