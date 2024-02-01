One excuse after another as Interior docket proves too hot for the soft-spoken KINDIKI to handle – LOOK!

Friday, February 2, 2024 – Interior CS Kithure
Kindiki has once again failed Kenyans seeking passports to travel outside the
country.
This follows the delays in the issuance of passports at the
immigration offices. This comes even as Kindiki had earlier vowed to make the
issuance of passports hassle-free.
Giving excuses for his failures, Kindiki, through Government
Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura, explained that the recent delays in the issuance of
passports have been occasioned by the failure of printing machines and the
increasing demand for travel documents.
While addressing the nation on Thursday, Mwaura explained
that the existing printing machine at Nyayo House has continued to experience
challenges, adding that the government had already procured two new
machines to address the same.
He revealed that the machines had already arrived in the
country and would be launched by Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki in
the coming days.
Mwaura, therefore, called on Kenyans to be patient adding
that 100,000 travel documents will also be issued in the coming days.
"I am happy to report that there are two new machines
that have been procured and we have been able to print 100,000 new passports
that are going to be issued," he stated.
On the other hand, he also noted that the Ministry of
Interior was dealing with a huge backlog.
According to the spokesperson, many Kenyans are seeking
passports even as the government balances the production of new applications
and those in the backlog.
He asserted that a similar scenario was being witnessed with
the issuance of the Good Conduct Certificates.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
