Namibia's President dies while receiving treatment for cancer



Sunday, February 4, 2024 – Namibia's President Hage Geingob has died while receiving medical treatment for cancer at a hospital in the country's capital, Windhoek.

Geingob died on Sunday, February 4, at Lady Pohamba Hospital in the capital Windhoek with his wife and his children at his side.

Acting President Nangolo Mbumba said in a statement;

“The Namibian nation has lost a distinguished servant of the people, a liberation struggle icon, the chief architect of our constitution and the pillar of the Namibian house.

“At this moment of deepest sorrow, I appeal to the nation to remain calm and collected while the Government attends to all necessary state arrangements, preparations and other protocols. Further announcements in this regard will be made.”

Geingob’s office announced last month that the African leader had begun treatment following the discovery of “cancerous cells” during a routine colonoscopy and a gastroscopy.

His office said a few days later that he would be travelling to the United States for medical care and would return to Namibia in February.

Geingob had a history of health problems that preceded his election as Namibia’s third president in 2014. He underwent an aortic operation last year in neighbouring South Africa, and in 2014 he revealed that he had survived prostate cancer.

Geingob had served as president since 2015 and was currently on his second term. He also served as the country’s first prime minister, a position he held from 1990 to 2002 under former President Sam Nujoma, after Namibia gained independence from South Africa.

Namibia, a former German colony which achieved independence from South Africa in 1990, is scheduled to hold presidential and parliamentary elections in November.