Fraudsters trick Finance worker into paying them $25 million using deepfake AI to pose as ‘chief financial officer’ in video conference call

Sunday, February 4, 2024 – A finance worker at a multinational firm was tricked into paying out $25 million to fraudsters using deepfake technology to pose as the company’s chief financial officer in a video conference call, according to Hong Kong police.
The scam saw the worker duped into attending a video call
with what he thought were several other members of staff, but all of whom were
in fact deepfake recreations, Hong Kong police said at a briefing.
“(In the) multi-person video
conference, it turns out that everyone [he saw] was fake,” senior
superintendent Baron Chan Shun-ching told the city’s public broadcaster RTHK.
Chan said the worker had grown suspicious after he received
a message that was purportedly from the company’s UK-based chief financial
officer. Initially, the worker suspected it was a phishing email, as it talked
of the need for a secret transaction to be carried out.
However, the worker put aside his early doubts after the
video call because other people in attendance had looked and sounded just like
colleagues he recognized, Chan said.
Believing everyone else on the call was real, the worker
agreed to remit a total of $200 million Hong Kong dollars – about $25.6
million, the police officer added.
The case is one of several recent episodes in which
fraudsters are believed to have used deepfake technology to modify publicly
available video and other footage to cheat people out of money.
At the press briefing this weekend, Hong Kong police said
they had made six arrests in connection with such scams.
Chan said that eight stolen Hong Kong identity cards – all
of which had been reported as lost by their owners – were used to make 90 loan
applications and 54 bank account registrations between July and September last
year.
On at least 20 occasions, AI deepfakes had been used to
trick facial recognition programs by imitating the people pictured on the
identity cards, according to police.
The scam involving the fake CFO was only discovered when the
employee later checked with the corporation’s head office.
