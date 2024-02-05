RUTO may be losing support very fast as desperate MUDAVADI resorts to nuclear option to ensure Kenyans support the president and his draconian policies – Look!



Monday, February 5, 2024 – Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has urged Kenyans to be patient with President William Ruto and his government and continue supporting him to ensure he achieves his objective.

This is after it emerged that the Kenya Kwanza government is losing support among Kenyans at an alarming rate due to bad policies.

Speaking in Kakamega yesterday, Mudavadi noted that the Kenya Kwanza government is working on strategic, comprehensive, and deliberate efforts to ensure the economy bounces back to positive growth.

As such, he reiterated that Kenyans should accord Ruto support for the country to realize economic prosperity.

Mudavadi affirmed that the government is pragmatic while engaging in foreign diplomacy, saying the aim is to ensure Kenya gains back her international reputation and subsequently ease negotiations for business and investment.

"The economic partnerships and agreements we are signing with most of the countries are aimed at ensuring we create a ready market for our exports once we achieve stable production levels," said Mudavadi.

"When the President sends his foot soldiers in foreign countries, he is aiming at ensuring we get avenues for jobs and trade for our people. We want in the near future to see Kenya exporting even sugar from our Mumias and Nzoia companies to China, the Gulf nations among other key partners we are engaging," he added.

According to Mudavadi, Ruto has realised that Kenya has a huge agricultural potential and challenged Western Kenya to emulate their peers in other regions and embrace agriculture.

"In Africa, Kenya is now at the forefront in terms of negotiating with countries that will help us get out of the economic quagmire that has made our youth lack jobs.

"What we need to focus on is production and value addition since the public debt menace will soon be a thing of the past," Mudavadi assured.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.