RUTO may be losing support very fast as desperate MUDAVADI resorts to nuclear option to ensure Kenyans support the president and his draconian policies – Look!

Monday, February 5, 2024 – Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has urged Kenyans to be patient with President William Ruto and his government and continue supporting him to ensure he achieves his objective.
This is
after it emerged that the Kenya Kwanza government is losing support among
Kenyans at an alarming rate due to bad policies.
Speaking
in Kakamega yesterday, Mudavadi noted that the Kenya Kwanza government is
working on strategic, comprehensive, and deliberate efforts to ensure the
economy bounces back to positive growth.
As such,
he reiterated that Kenyans should accord Ruto support for the country to
realize economic prosperity.
Mudavadi
affirmed that the government is pragmatic while engaging in foreign diplomacy, saying the aim is to ensure Kenya gains back her international reputation and
subsequently ease negotiations for business and investment.
"The
economic partnerships and agreements we are signing with most of the countries
are aimed at ensuring we create a ready market for our exports once we achieve
stable production levels," said Mudavadi.
"When
the President sends his foot soldiers in foreign countries, he is aiming at
ensuring we get avenues for jobs and trade for our people. We want in the near
future to see Kenya exporting even sugar from our Mumias and Nzoia companies to
China, the Gulf nations among other key partners we are engaging," he
added.
According
to Mudavadi, Ruto has realised that Kenya has a huge agricultural potential and
challenged Western Kenya to emulate their peers in other regions and embrace
agriculture.
"In Africa, Kenya is now at the forefront in terms of negotiating with countries that will help us get out of the economic quagmire that has made our youth lack jobs.
"What we need to focus on is production and value addition since the
public debt menace will soon be a thing of the past," Mudavadi assured.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
