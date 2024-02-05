MOSES WETANGULA is an incompetent Speaker of the National Assembly – RAILA ODINGA says

Raila said on Sunday that Wetang'ula's decision to move to the Supreme Court to appeal President William
Ruto’s pet project is irregular as he oversaw the passage of the Housing Levy
as speaker of the National Assembly.
Speaking when he led an ODM
membership recruitment drive in Nairobi's Kamkunji Grounds, Raila said the move
by Wetang'ula was unfortunate.
''Moses Wetang'ula does not
deserve to be speaker of the National Assembly," Raila said.
"The law emanated from
Parliament and President Ruto signed it into law, now that some people have
gone to court, the Speaker, all over the world has no authority to move to
court," Raila added.
According to the former Premier,
the speaker can only move to court after consulting MPs who have employed him.
"If you are the speaker and
have passed a law, your work ends there, whatever that is remaining is for the
executive and the judiciary,'' Raila said.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments