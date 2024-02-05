Don’t divorce your husband for unfaithfulness because It’s not possible for him to be eating just rice or beans for the rest of his life - Relationship expert



Tuesday, February 6, 2024 – An Instagram relationship expert has taken to the platform to advise women against divorcing their husbands for cheating.

In a video she shared, she stated that men would always cheat as it's not possible for them to be eating just rice or beans for the rest of their lives. She also asked what the man's gain would be if he doesn't cheat.

The Instagram relationship expert also asked if the woman would continue divorcing and remarrying after being cheated on.

