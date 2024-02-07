More pain for Motorists as RUTO plans to squeeze a whopping Sh2.6 billion from them – Look!

In its draft strategic plan
covering 2023-2027, the Authority revealed that part of the strategy involves
the collection of traffic fines and parking fees to raise Ksh2.6 billion in the
next three years.
According to KeNHA, the overall
target is to raise Ksh8.2 billion generated from its assets and operations.
Parking fees are a substantial
source of KeNHA's Own Source Revenue for urban areas including Nairobi,
Mombasa, Kisumu, and Nakuru among others.
To put it into perspective, the
government plans to collect Ksh700 million in the current financial year,
Ksh1.28 billion in the financial year 2024/25, Ksh1.78 billion in the year
2025/26, Ksh2.2 billion in the financial year 2026/27, Ksh2.6 billion in the
financial year 2027/28.
To realise this plan, KeNHA
plans to leverage ICT process automation, adopt new technologies and increase
the use of data analytics to enhance service delivery and optimise costs.
"The Authority will scale
up generation of revenue from assets and operations through interest incomes;
exemption permits; rental and leasing incomes; roadside stations and roadside
development (fees on road cutting, ducts, billboards and accesses)," KeNHA
stated.
"During the plan period,
the Authority projects to raise Ksh8.2 billion own source revenue."
Aside from the traffic offences
and parking fees, KeNHA is also banking on generating revenue from roadside
station fees (Ksh150 million), roadside development (Ksh1 billion), rental and
leasing income (Ksh255 million), exemption permits (Ksh1.2 billion) and
interest income (Ksh2.9 billion).
The Authority also plans to
raise Ksh96.5 billion through Public Private Partnerships (PPP)
and tolling of road projects.
KeNHA listed three highways
including the Rironi-Nakuru-Mau Summit, Mau Summit-Malaba, and the upcoming
Nairobi - Mombasa highway for this plan.
