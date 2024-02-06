A rogue GSU officer arrested in connection with armed robbery in Kisii as patrol cops rescue him from a rowdy mob - He was almost lynched (PHOTOs).

Wednesday, January 7, 2024 - A rogue police officer is in custody after he was cornered by members of the public in a violent robbery on February 3, 2024.
Police
Constable Edgar Opollo was saved from a furious mob by Kisii Central police who
were on patrol, after finding the armed suspect under a hail of hefty blows.
On
enquiry, the officers established that the suspect had robbed a smart phone
from a Kisii University student, and on frisking the injured suspect found the
phone. He was arrested and escorted to the station.
Meanwhile,
DCI detectives in the area had been pursuing an armed gang of three who on 2nd
January, 2024 robbed Sh40,000 from PEPS Mini Supermarket which is situated at
Corner Mbaya.
The
incident was captured by CCTV cameras showing three robbers who had partly
covered their faces, two of whom were armed, one with an AK47 and the other
with a pistol. The rifle bearer had police fatigues on, but it was not apparent
that he was a police officer.
Following
Opollo's arrest, an identification parade was conducted where the supermarket
owner successfully identified him as one of the robbers who accosted him.
Further
investigations have revealed that the suspect is a General Service Unit officer
deployed in Kisii.
He
continues recuperating under police guard at a Kisii hospital pending
interrogation and arraignment for robbery with violence.
