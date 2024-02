Thursday, February 15, 2024 – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took a break from their Invictus Games duties to share a romantic Valentine's Day dinner in Whistler, Canada on Wednesday night, Feb. 14.

Photos show the couple leaving an upscale Italian restaurant in the ski resort.

The couple are in the middle of a three-day schedule of events to promote the 2025 Invictus Games which are taking place in the town next year.

See more photos from their Valentine's Day date below.