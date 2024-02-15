Actor BILL SKARSGARD arrested in Sweden for marijuana possession



Thursday, February 15, 2024 – Actor Bill Skarsgard has been arrested in Sweden for marijuana possession.

The 33-year-old actor was arrested in October at Arlanda Airport in Stockholm for possession of 2.43 grams of cannabis. He received his sentencing on Wednesday, February 14.

He's been ordered to pay a fine of 40,000 Swedish krona, approximately $3,825 USD. He will not face jail time, probation or parole if he pays the fine.

TMZ reported that Skarsgard pled guilty to the crime and submitted paperwork to the court and a judge sentenced him based on that paperwork.

Bill, who's starred in Stephen King's "It" and "Atomic Blonde" along with other well-known movies and TV shows, is acting royalty in Sweden with his father Stellan and brothers Alexander, Gustaf, Valter, Ossian and Kolbjörn also members of the trade.