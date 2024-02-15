Actor BILL SKARSGARD arrested in Sweden for marijuana possession

Thursday, February 15, 2024 – Actor Bill Skarsgard has been arrested in Sweden for marijuana possession.
The 33-year-old actor was arrested in October at Arlanda
Airport in Stockholm for possession of 2.43 grams of cannabis. He received his
sentencing on Wednesday, February 14.
He's been ordered to pay a fine of 40,000 Swedish krona,
approximately $3,825 USD. He will not face jail time, probation or parole if he
pays the fine.
TMZ reported that Skarsgard pled guilty to the crime and
submitted paperwork to the court and a judge sentenced him based on that
paperwork.
Bill, who's starred in Stephen King's "It"
and "Atomic Blonde" along with other well-known movies and TV shows,
is acting royalty in Sweden with his father Stellan and
brothers Alexander, Gustaf, Valter, Ossian and Kolbjörn also
members of the trade.
