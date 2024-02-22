Man who suffered spinal cord injury following accident refuses surgery and chooses to be paralysed because of his religious beliefs



Thursday, February 22, 2024 – A writer has narrated how his employee's brother refused medical intervention because of his religious beliefs.

Obinna Udenwe took to his Facebook account to write about “the terrible devastation religion has caused us”.

He explained that the brother of one of his employees fell from a tree while pruning it.

He was admitted to the hospital and the writer loaned them money for surgery.

However, the surgery kept being delayed because the injured man, who is a member of Jehovah's Witness, refused to undergo surgery if blood transfusion would be involved.

His church members visited regularly, bringing him fruits and vegetables to ensure he had enough blood for the surgery.

But when doctors said blood transfusion would still be needed, the injured man opted to return home and remain paralysed, rather than go against his religion.

