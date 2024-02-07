Man, 50, is arrested on suspicion of racially abusing Birmingham City midfielder JUNINHO BACUNA



Wednesday, February 7, 2024 – Authorities in the UK have arrested a man over the alleged racist abuse of Birmingham City midfielder Juninho Bacuna during their 1-0 defeat to West Brom.

The alleged incident took place at The Hawthorns on Saturday, with West Brom also confirming they have suspended a season-ticket holder.

Towards the end of the match, Bacuna reported to officials that he had heard racial abuse from the Halfords Lane Stand.

Both West Brom and Birmingham City have now confirmed that a 50-year-old from Dudley has been detained and questioned on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence.

West Midlands Police are appealing for witnesses to assist their investigation into the incident.

Last October Bacuna was racially abused by a home fan as Blues beat Huddersfield at St Andrew’s and chairman Tom Wagner promised a lifetime ban for the individual.

After the game with West Brom, Blues boss Tony Mowbray confirmed Bacuna believed he had heard a racially charged remark and said: ‘I was there when he made the referee aware of some abuse. He wasn’t very happy and it’s sad as it’s not the first time it’s happened to him.

‘As we know, it happened to Kasey Palmer of Coventry at Sheffield Wednesday recently. The consequences need to be strong so people think twice about racially abusing others at a match.'

West Brom meanwhile have vowed that anyone found guilty of racism will be given a lifetime ban.

In their statement, they said: 'The club continues to offer its full support to West Midlands Police’s criminal investigation of this matter and remains in contact with Birmingham City to ensure Juninho Bacuna receives the support he requires.

The club takes a strong stance against all forms of discrimination and will do all it can to ensure anyone found guilty of racism faces the toughest available legal punishment, in addition to a lifetime ban from The Hawthorns.'