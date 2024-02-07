Defender THIAGO SILVA's wife apologises after appearing to call for Chelsea boss MAURICIO POCHETTINO to be sacked following his team's 4-2 loss at home to Wolves



Wednesday, February 7, 2024 – Thiago Silva's wife, Isabelle, has issued an apology on social media after appearing to call for Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino to be sacked following his team's 4-2 loss at home to Wolves on Sunday.

The Blues suffered their 10th league defeat of the season to drop into the bottom half after conceding four goals for the second time in four days against Gary O'Neil's side at Stamford Bridge.

In anger, Isabelle took to X after the final whistle, posting: 'It’s time to change. If you wait any longer it will be too late.'

Her post suggested that Pochettino needed to be replaced, and sparked controversy given that her husband currently plays under the Argentine coach. However, she has now apologised, blaming her 'outburst' on being 'passionate' and 'saddened by defeats'.

'I'm sorry that my personal outburst as a passionate Chelsea fan has caused such an impact. I'm passionate about the team, I thrive on victories and I'm saddened by defeats,' she wrote on X.

'We all want the same thing, a winning team, come on Chelsea!!'

Pochettino revealed at his press conference on Tuesday that Chelsea centre-back Silva spoke to him personally after Isabelle's social media post in a bid to ensure there was no tension between the pair.

'He came today to talk with me,’ he said. ‘I am not going to talk in the way we were talking. The important thing is he came and wanted to talk with me.

‘He knows me after more than 10 years, who I am, we are a very strong coaching staff and the way we operate. Of course, he came to talk. We talked. It was private. And that's it.’

